Princeton area farmers with big wheels rescue mother and two children

Two Princeton area farmers came together Nov. 15 to rescue a family trapped in a home by floodwaters.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes described the men as “heroes,” after a woman and her two small children were successfully moved to safety.

The incident occurred approximately 13 km east of Princeton, off Highway 3.

“There was a deep strong current between the highway and their house,” said Hughes, noting a regular vehicle would not have been able to reach the house.

Using a big-wheel tractor and toting life jackets, they were able to rescue the family.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Princeton family evacuted from Fenchurch Avenue

Police and Ground Search and Rescue, with a swift water current team, were on the scene.

Occupants of a second nearby house, also threatened by flood, were advised to shelter in place.

