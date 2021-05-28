Palestinians spend the night next to their destroyed homes that were hit recently by Israeli air strikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Khalil Hamra

Palestinians spend the night next to their destroyed homes that were hit recently by Israeli air strikes in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Khalil Hamra

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank

The funding will go directly to experienced organizations to help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of recent conflict

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian civilians affected by the recent conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In a news release today, Trudeau says the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the most vulnerable Palestinian civilians cope with the impacts of the recent conflict.

He says a recent rise in violence in the region is alarming as everyone has seen the disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life and pain inflicted on families.

Canada’s aid will include $10 million for urgent food assistance, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychosocial support for children and $10 million to support humanitarian and rebuilding efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure.

Canada will also dedicate up to $5 million for peace-building initiatives that advance the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Last week, Canada welcomed a ceasefire ending the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that left hundreds of people dead.

At least 230 Palestinians were killed, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, were killed.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on May 28, 2021.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Gaza IsraelJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Trucks with loose litter trashing Vernon roads
Next story
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Just Posted

The use of dust blowers is discouraged among City of Vernon staff due to high particulate matter in the spring. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Dusty Vernon streets sweep in fewer advisories in 2021

Despite only 6.6 millimetres of rain, dust advisories on the decline

Southbound detour from 34th Street to Highway 97 (32nd Street) via 16th Avenue. (City of Vernon)
Water main break temporarily closes Vernon’s Mission Road

Portion of road between 15th Avenue and Allen Brooks Way affected

Outdoor recreation areas and washrooms in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) area now reopened.
ParticipACTION: Vernon treats youth to Toonie sports

Youngsters can try their hand at a new sport like squash, racquetball, tennis, pickleball

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Vernon roads

City looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

BGC Okanagan is shedding its old brand with the goal of reflecting their values of inclusivity and positivity. (BGC Okanagan/Facebook)
Boys and Girls Clubs Okanagan re-brands to be more inclusive

The club has removed gender from its name

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm council is letting the provincial government know it is firmly against groundwater extraction for commercial bulk or bottled water sales. (File photos)
Salmon Arm council stands firm against using groundwater for bulk or bottled sale

Mayor and councillors to tell premier, provincial ministries to consider local government wishes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support families of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Most Read