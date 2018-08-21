B.C. Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre. NICHOLAS PESCOD/The News Bulletin

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

The Canadian Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers will be in the Harbour City for the next few days, talking trade, economics and border security.

It’s all part of the Liberal government’s cabinet retreat, which was announced by PM Justin Trudeau earlier this month and is take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre today, Aug. 21, through Thursday.

Premier John Horgan was in Nanaimo this afternoon to greet the prime minister.

Trudeau said there will be conversations this week around topics such as affordability, housing and fishing and salmon protection.

Wildfires were also mentioned; Trudeau said his thoughts were with crews fighting wildfires around the province and the PM said he was planning meet with crews and evacuees.

story continues below

Some federal ministers arrived in Nanaimo early. Navdeep Bains, minister of innovation, science and economic development, led digital and data consultations with tech-industry representatives at the conference centre on Monday. There was a Liberal Party fundraiser Monday night, and Jane Philpott, minister of indigenous services, was on hand Tuesday morning for a funding announcement of support for Huu-ay-aht First Nations children’s programs.

Bains said this week’s cabinet meetings will focus on the government’s economic agenda, with conversations around NAFTA.

“But it’s really focused on people, on how can we help their day-to-day cost-of-living issues, how can we make sure that the anxieties they have about their own job prospects and the job prospects of their kids are addressed,” Bains said. “This is a great opportunity for us to continue to lay track for our economic policies, focus on that, but also get ready for the election, as well, which is coming around the corner in 2019.”

The cabinet retreat will wrap up by 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. While meetings take place at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre throughout Wednesday and Thursday, the events are not public.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced in press release that members would be demonstrating near the Service Canada office on Front Street on Wednesday afternoon, in protest of the Phoenix pay system.

RELATED: PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet in Nanaimo

-with files from Greg Sakaki/The News Bulletin

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Just Posted

Lake Country business concerned with food trucks

The Kangaroo Creek Farm owner says vendors are leaving behind litter

Decades of work from Lake Country residents formed its community newspaper

The Lake Country Calendar started in 1941

Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

Chance of showers may not be enough to rid Okanagan of smoke

Wind and chance of thunderstorms competing factors in this week’s forecast

UPDATE: Darke Lake residents under evacuation alert

Fire crews battling wildfire in rural community west of Summerland

Filmmaker captures the smoke that enveloped the Shuswap

Check out this video of the haze that blanketed Salmon Arm

Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Money will help create trail network on former Armstrong to Sicamous corridor

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ferster steps down as Warriors’ coach and GM

Rylan Ferster quits after seven season with the BC Hockey League team

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Most Read