President of Fruit Growers Association not to run for re-election

After four years, a familiar face of Okanagan farming will be taking a break

The face of B.C. Fruit Growers Association is set to step out of the spotlight.

Fred Steele, the BCFGA’s president for the last four years, has decided not to run for re-election at the AGM in February.

“I’ve been farming pretty close to 20 years and eight of the last years on the executive,” he said. “The farm is done and it’s time for me to go—we need that next generation who have new ideas to come in.”

Steele said that he may get an auxiliary membership at the BCFGA and go to the odd meeting, but that’s about it.

“I’ll stay in touch with what’s happening in the industry,” he said.

And while he’s headed into farming retirement, he’s bound to show up elsewhere in the months ahead.

Steele was a broadcaster for 25 years before he went into farming and now he’s looking for a third career.

“I’m not looking to retire,” he said. “I want to do something that’s interesting and there are lots of interesting things out there.”

And he’s leaving the BCFGA with some accomplishments under his belt.

Among those changes was electoral reform for the executive, with half of the executive being elected in even years and the other half elected in odd years.

It adds stability, said Steele.

