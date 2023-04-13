Prescribed burns coming up in Kelowna’s Myra Bellevue Park

If you see smoke or flames coming from the area of Myra Bellevue Park next week, it could be from a pre-planned prescribed burn.

200 piles of wood debris is set to be burned as part of a fuels management project by the City of Kelowna’s Community Wildfire Protection Program.

Members of BC Wildfire Service will be on hand to prepare and control the burns, which are set to start on April 17. Fire and smoke may be visible throughout the area.

The exact timing and length of the burns will depend on weather, wind and venting conditions.

City of Kelowna