A rendering of the proposed Aberdeen Hall development. (Contributed)

Preparatory school fundraising for new athletics and wellness centre in Kelowna

Aberdeen Hall is a university preparatory school offering classes from Preschool through Grade 12

Aberdeen Hall, a Kelowna-based university preparatory school, is planning a $10 million new athletics and wellness centre.

The school is planning to fundraise $6 million of the cost and plans to have shovels in the ground by next summer.

The space will be dedicated to advancing the physical and mental health of its growing student population of more than 700 students and 450 families.

“We’re very excited about how the new athletics and wellness centre will complete our inspiring campus,” said Chris Grieve, head of the school. “We also believe that we’re building more than a beautiful gym. Yes, it will provide a space for team sports and tournaments, a space for fitness and health, a space for creativity and performing arts, but beyond that, it will be the heart of our school and community.”

The proposed athletics and wellness centre will give Aberdeen Hall the ability to host major tournaments and the ability to bring the entire campus together for assemblies and pep rallies, fostering school spirit and connection. It will also include a show court to host games and tournaments of all levels — with a spectator experience to match with retractable bleachers, and a mezzanine for bird’s eye viewing. It will also boast a double gymnasium, art rooms, a weight room, fitness studio, and a rooftop pavilion.

