The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com. (GoFundMe)

The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com. (GoFundMe)

Preliminary trial date set for man accused of killing UBC Okanagan security guard

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is charged with the death of Harmandeep Kaur

The case for a man charged with the unprovoked murder of a UBCO security guard will begin on April 17, 2023.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is facing charges of second degree murder after allegedly attacking UBCO security guard Harmandeep Kaur on Feb. 26, 2022. He was working the night shift as a janitor on campus.

READ MORE: UBCO homicide victim new resident to Canada

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead shortly after, and Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained under the mental health act at Kelowna General Hospital.

On April 5, Ognibene-Hebbourn was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Kaur.

Ognibene-Hebbourn underwent a psychiatric evaluation earlier this year and the results have not been made public.

He is currently being held in custody.

READ MORE: Man charged in death of UBCO security guard undergoes psychiatric evaluation

READ MORE: Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownamental healthmurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Air conditioning replacement for Peachland Community Centre ‘critical’

Just Posted

The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com. (GoFundMe)
Preliminary trial date set for man accused of killing UBC Okanagan security guard

The Peachland Community Centre is the district’s only designated public cooling centre during an extreme heat event. (Black Press file photo)
Air conditioning replacement for Peachland Community Centre ‘critical’

Zoe Pauling won Black Press Media’s contest to win tickets to the Vancouver Canucks game later this season. (Submitted)
Doubled-sided sign wins tickets to Vancouver Canucks game

(Jake Courtepatte)
UPDATE: Extinguished, smoke and flames seen from building in North Kelowna