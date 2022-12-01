Preliminary trial date set for man accused of killing UBC Okanagan security guard

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is charged with the death of Harmandeep Kaur

The case for a man charged with the unprovoked murder of a UBCO security guard will begin on April 17, 2023.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is facing charges of second degree murder after allegedly attacking UBCO security guard Harmandeep Kaur on Feb. 26, 2022. He was working the night shift as a janitor on campus.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead shortly after, and Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained under the mental health act at Kelowna General Hospital.

On April 5, Ognibene-Hebbourn was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Kaur.

Ognibene-Hebbourn underwent a psychiatric evaluation earlier this year and the results have not been made public.

He is currently being held in custody.

