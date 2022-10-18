The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson is the subject of a preliminary inquiry, Oct. 17 to 20, in the Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)

Preliminary inquiry around death of Ashley Simpson continues in Salmon Arm court

Hearing into second-degree murder charge scheduled to wrap up Thursday, Oct. 20

The preliminary inquiry for the man charged in the death of Ashley Simpson continues in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm.

Derek Lee Matthew Favell, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of the Shuswap woman who went missing in 2016 when she was 32.

The preliminary inquiry, which is a pre-trial hearing held in criminal cases, began on Monday, Oct. 17 and was scheduled to wrap up on Thursday, Oct. 20. Favell has been appearing via video conference.

During the inquiry, witnesses testify and evidence is presented before a judge, who determines if there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial. There is a ban on publication on preliminary inquiries, so no details of the evidence can be published until after a trial has concluded.

If the judge deems the case should proceed to trial, it will likely not be held in Salmon Arm because Favell has opted for judge and jury. The Salmon Arm Law Courts do not have a courtroom that will accommodate a jury.

