Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health made the announcement Tuesday afternoon

If you’re older than 16 and pregnant in B.C., you’re now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

If you’re older than 16 and pregnant in B.C. you’re eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Announced Tuesday (March 5) by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout.

“All Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to register and receive their vaccine as soon as they are eligible – this includes people who are pregnant,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s. For them, COVID-19 can be dangerous, raising risks for complications.

RELATED: U.S. recommends pregnant women get COVID vaccine after study shows it’s safe

“By prioritizing pregnant people today, we add another layer of protection for them, their babies and their communities,” Henry said.

The vaccines have not yet been tested on pregnant people, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Clinical trials did not include individuals who were pregnant or breastfeeding.

However, there is no known serious risk of getting a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant.

READ MORE: Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirusMinistry of Healthvaccines