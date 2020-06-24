File photo. Not a photo of any of the cats discovered dead in Kelowna.

Predator possibly killed cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

Several cats have been found dead near parks in Kelowna

The BC SPCA is asking residents to call the animal abuse hotline if they suspect anything is occurring with pets in their neighbourhood.

The warning comes after the bodies of several cats were found scattered near downtown Kelowna.

Regional manager for the Cruelty Investigation Department Brian Kijowski said in order for the deaths to be investigated, those who have discovered their pets missing or deceased need to report the incident to the BC SPCA.

“If someone’s pet dies of a suspicious circumstance, we will investigate as we need to base everything on facts and evidence,” he said.

Kijowski’s comments come after reports that pet owners are assuming their animals have died as a result of a human and after someone offered a reward for information on the deaths.

READ MORE: Reports of mutilated cats discovered in downtown Kelowna

The bodies of cats have been reported near Mantera Glen Park, Lombardy Park and Parkinson Recreational Park.

“These are parks where we get reports of wildlife all of the time. We just had a report of a cougar in North Kelowna and there are always eagles out,” he said. “Cats should be kept inside and people should be aware of the wildlife that could cause harm to their pets.”

Kijowski also explained it is puppy season for coyotes in the Okanagan and mothers will be hunting for food for their pups.

“We do have a large coyote population in Kelowna and they may be hunting in these parks,” Kijowski said.

Currently, the BC SPCA only has one carcass of a dead cat from the recent killings, which were first reported on June 20. The carcass is currently being sent away for an autopsy and proper examination, which should give investigators more information on how the animal was killed.

Until that time, Kijowski is asking that people keep pets inside and to call the animal abuse hotline at 1-855-622-7722 to report anything suspicious.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP release statement after civil suit filed over alleged rough arrest

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Just Posted

Mural tours return to downtown Vernon

Museum guides offering even more history of the area

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Man in hospital after crashing vehicle into Vernon home

The crash took place at Palmer Road and Scott Road; the man’s injuries are non-life threatening

UBCO student union president speaks out on civil suit filed after alleged rough arrest

The student union is now calling for increased mental health support funding for students

Power outage in Big White, Joe Rich following thunderstorm

The outage was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday

COVID-19: B.C. ready for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Film industry, theatres, resorts and hotels begin opening

Predator possibly killed cats in Kelowna: BC SPCA

Several cats have been found dead near parks in Kelowna

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Vernon parking meters back in business

With local shops reopening, the city is bringing back meter enforcement July 2

Police respond after bear spray used in altercation at Shuswap 7-Eleven

Sicamous RCMP release individuals involved without charges

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Charges dropped against Alberta First Nations chief in violent arrest

The move comes after the RCMP dash-cam footage of Chief Allan Adam’s arrest was made public

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Most Read