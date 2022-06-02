Pre-trial conference for Penticton man charged in murder of Kamloops brothers

Four days in September set aside for the pre-trial for Wade Cudmore

In June 2021, Anthony Graham (left) was charged with first degree murder along with Wade Cudmore (right) in the killings of the Fryer brothers whose bodies were found in Naramata a month prior on May 10. Graham has been at large since the murders. (RCMP handouts)

Four days have been set aside for the pre-trial conference of Penticton’s Wade Cudmore who is charged with the first degree murder of two brothers found dead in Naramata last May.

Sept. 26 is the start date for the pre-trial which will look at the evidence in the case to see if it can go to trial.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham was charged on June 18, 2021 in relation to the deaths of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The Fryer brothers were discovered dead on May 10, 2021 on a remote logging road in Naramata.

Cudmore is the son of Naramata hairdresser Kathy Richardson, who was found murdered in her home one month later on June 9. There have been no arrests or information about Richardson’s murder since she was found by police.

It was in June that Cudmore was arrested.

RCMP continue to search for Graham who remains at large and was the subject of a missing person release by Prince George RCMP who failed to mention that he was wanted for two murders in Penticton.

