PPC Leader Bernier loses riding; Liberal’s Trudeau, Conservative’s O’Toole projected to win ridings

The Canadian Press is projecting that People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has lost his bid to get elected in the Quebec riding of Beauce.

Bernier previously represented the riding south of Quebec City from 2006 to 2019.

He was a cabinet minister in the Conservative government of former prime minister Stephen Harper, where his portfolios included industry and foreign affairs.

He ran for the Conservative leadership in 2017, placing second to former leader Andrew Scheer.

He left the Conservative party in August 2018 to serve as an Independent MP and then launched the People’s Party of Canada the next month.

Meanwhile, Elections Canada is projecting that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has won his Quebec riding of Papineau, while Conservative Leaders Erin O’Toole has come out on top in his Ontario riding of Durham.

Greens Leader Annamie Paul has lost her riding in Toronto Centre to the Liberals while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is projected to win his B.C. riding of Burnaby South.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Press is projecting that Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has been re-elected in the Quebec riding of Beloeil—Chambly.

Blanchet has represented the riding south of Montreal since he was elected in the 2019 federal election.

The Bloc are leading or elected in 29 ridings in Quebec.

Blanchet is hoping his party can ride a late wave of support after he bristled at a question about Quebec’s controversial secularism law, known as Bill 21, during the English-language leaders debate.

He has said he’s willing to work with a minority.

