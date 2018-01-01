Sunshine and the freezing rain aftermath provided some magical scenes on New Year’s Eve in Abbotsford. Image credit: Carmen Weld/Black Press

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

About 3,000 people are still without power as crews worked to restore electricity after ice storms swept through British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

BC Hydro spokeswoman Tanya Fish said teams have been working around the clock and have restored electricity for more than 100,000 people since the first storm hit on Thursday, but about 3,000 others were still without power by Monday morning.

Another storm came Friday, leaving the region coated in thick layers of ice, which snapped tree branches and downed power lines.

Some BC Hydro substations were also frozen solid, with sensitive equipment encased in ice.

Fish says crews finished repairs to the substations Saturday night using equipment like propane torches to melt the ice.

Related: ICE STORM: How to find vital information on roads and power outages

Related: Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Next story
B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

Just Posted

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

First baby of 2018 for Interior Health born in Penticton

Snowmobiler safe after scary New Year’s Eve

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s final call of 2017 was at Little White east of Kelowna

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

National Newsmaker: Courage came at the right time

The Canadian Press made the right call for its Newsmaker of the Year

Community remembers murdered mother, daughters

Close to 100 people attended a candlelight vigil for Clara Forman and her two daughters in Kelowna

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force

Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

Montreal’s citywide plastic bag ban starts now

Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Detroit Lions fire coach after missing playoffs

The Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

Most Read