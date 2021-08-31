Power restored in Oyama

Power lost for a couple of hours off Pelmewash Parkway; planned outage continues on Crawford Road

One is a planned outage. One was under investigation and fixed.

BC Hydro listed a pair of power outages on its website in Lake Country, both in the Oyama area.

The outage under investigation was northwest of the Pelmewash Parkway and southeast of Old Mission Road which occurred at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, affecting 60 customers. Hydro restored power by 10:30 a.m.

The planned outage began at 9:17 a.m. in the 4500 block of Crawford Road, off Oyama Road, as work is being done on Hydro equipment. Power there is expected to be back on at 1 p.m.

