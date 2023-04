Crash did not cause any outages

A utility pole was hit in the Glenmore area of Kelowna around noon on April 27.

A single vehicle crashed into the pole near Glenmore Road and Galiano Road, prompting emergency services to head to the scene.

The crash caused single lane alternating on Glenmore in the area, with traffic backing up by around 12:10p.m.

FortisBC was called off from the scene, as no power seems to have been cut.

car accidentcar crashCity of Kelowna