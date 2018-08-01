Premier John Horgan celebrates with supporters after minority government granted by the Lt. Governor, June 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

The B.C. NDP raised $1.26 million from individual donations in the first six months of 2018, nearly double the take of the B.C. Liberals in the same period.

The B.C. Liberal Party total was $748,000, and the B.C. Green Party took in $271,000, according to interim finance reports released Wednesday by Elections B.C.

The individual donations are on top of the public subsidy that began to be paid this year, starting at a rate of $2.50 per vote earned by each party in 2017. That subsidy pays out about $27 million from taxpayers to the three eligible parties over five years, splitting about $2.4 million that was paid out at the beginning of 2018.

RELATED: Greens didn’t demand subsidy, Weaver says

The new legislation eliminated corporate and union donations, which had given the B.C. Liberals a big edge in fundraising in previous years, and caps individual donations at $1,200 per year.

The NDP reported $565,217.21 from 1,121 donations of more than $250, and another $692,750 from more than 8,000 donors who gave $250 or less.

The B.C. Liberals reported $384,280.60 from 605 donations more than $250, and another $363,416.19 from 4,429 donors who gave $250 or less.

The Greens received 247 donations of more than $250 in the first half of the year, totalling $136,060.52. Another 1,903 donations of $250 or less were reported, totalling $134,967.46.

Previous story
RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna cannabis company is hiring

Just Posted

Increased fire activity at Okanagan Mountain Park

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control and is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Stolen vehicle found after Kelowna woman uses the power of Facebook

Michelle Casey made a Facebook post after her daughter’s car was stolen from her driveway

Laurel Packinghouse courtyard project proceeding

The $500,000 cost covered partly by $235,000 BC Gaming grant

Wildfire crews combat fires sparked by lightning near Central Okanagan

Air support is being used on two fires outside of Peachland and West Kelowna

Children left fatherless after heart transplant fails

The friends and family of a former Kelowna man are looking to raise funds to help his wife

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

UPDATE: Monte and Sugar fires seek substantial growth

Number and size of fires continues to grow in North Okanagan

Revelstoke man still missing

RCMP release more details in hopes of finding John Cunliffe, last seen June 18

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Most Read