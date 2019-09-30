Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

The power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.

At the height of the outage more than 13,000 residents were in the dark, including a large area in South Kelowna and in Rutland.

The power was out for about two hours before Fortis BC restored it.

The outage was caused after a SUV hit a power pole around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.

