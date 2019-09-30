Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.
At the height of the outage more than 13,000 residents were in the dark, including a large area in South Kelowna and in Rutland.
The power was out for about two hours before Fortis BC restored it.
The outage was caused after a SUV hit a power pole around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.
READ MORE: Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna