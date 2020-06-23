Power outage in Big White, Joe Rich following thunderstorm

The outage was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday

A tree fell on power lines in the Joe Rich area, Tuesday.

A storm that whipped through the Central Okanagan, Tuesday, brought trees down and caused a power outage in the Joe Rich area.

A large tree was reported to have fallen on power lines in the 2900 block of Schram Road.

About 477 FortisBC customers living in Joe Rich are without power following the storm. While more than 4,000 FortisBC customers living in the Big White area are in the dark.

The outage occurred just before 5 p.m. and it’s unclear when crews will have the power restored.

Environment Canada is forecasting winds gusting to 50 km/hr for Tuesday evening and another risk of a thunderstorm for Wednesday afternoon for the Okanagan.

Check FortisBC for updates on the outage.

