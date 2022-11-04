UPDATE: Power restored in Kelowna’s Mission

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

Power has now been fully restored in the area.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

The power went out for over 1,000 FortisBC customers Friday morning, during the season’s first big snowfall in Kelowna.

An outage hit the Mission area just after 9a.m., affecting customers on Gordon Road south of the Michaelbrook Ranch golf course, and as far east as Bedford Road.

There are reportedly 1,356 customers affected. The cause remains unknown, according to FortisBC, though there are reports of trees down in the area due to the heavy snow.

A separate outage in the area, affecting 14 customers, was reported just before 8a.m. and was confirmed to be due to the weather.

There is no ETA for restoration.

