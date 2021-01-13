The Vernon School District is proposing an expansion to BX Elementary depending on the availability of funding. (Photo submitted)

Power outage closes Vernon, Lumby schools

Students sent home, no heat or ventilation

Students at several area schools have been sent home for the day.

A power outage at Vernon’s BX Elementary, as well as Lumby’s Charles Bloom Secondary and JW Inglis Elementary and Cherryville Elementary has left students without internet, heat or ventilation.

Since BC Hydro is unable to confirm when power will be restored, kids are being sent home for the day. Busses are arriving at BX at 11 a.m., and in Lumby and Cherryville at 11:30 a.m. for students who normally take the bus home. Those who aren’t able to go home will be able to remain at the school with proper distancing.

“The BX staff will not send any students home until they have made direct contact with the parent by phone,” BX principal Lance Johnson said. “BX staff are currently in the process of phoning each family.”

With internet down and only one phone line available, families are asked to only call the schools if it is an emergency.

READ MORE: BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

READ MORE: VIDEO: Windstorm knocks out power, downs trees throughout the Shuswap

