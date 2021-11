Planned outage will affect 4,370, most of the village, along with hundreds in outlying areas

Most of Lumby, along with some other area residents, will be without power Sunday.

BC Hydro has a planned power outage scheduled for Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will affect 3,145 Lumby customers, 743 Coldstream residents, 178 in Cherryville, 151 in Vernon and 17 Lavington customers.

According to BC Hydro, all impacted customers were issued a notice Nov. 15.

