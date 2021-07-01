Power is out for thousands in the Vernon Area July 1, 2021. (BC Hydro)

Power out for thousands in Vernon

Crews on their way, cause unknown

More than 8,000 residences in Vernon are without power Thursday morning, July 1.

Power has been out since around 7:50, BC Hydro says, but a crew is on their way.

One outage is affecting 2,565 customers in the Middleton Mountain area over to Okanagan Landing and Tronson Road and up to Bella Vista.

A second outage, west of Cosens Bay Road, east of Westside Road and south of Rising View Way has left another 4,859 in the dark.

Crews are on the way and the cause is unknown at this time.

More to come.

