Power outage in Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 13. (FortisBC photo)

UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Kelowna

Power restored in Upper Mission, lights out in Lower Mission

UPDATE: 8:58 a.m.

Power has been restored to properties south of Highway 97 and Burtch Road and Pandosy Street.

—-

More than 4,000 FortisBC customers in Kelowna woke up without power this morning.

FortisBC’s power outage map shows thousands in the Lower and Upper Mission were affected by the outage, which has since been partially restored.

Over 2,700 properties just south of Highway 97 between Burtch Road and Pandosy Street remain affected. The power went out around 6 a.m. and has no estimated time of restoration.

Power has been restored to nearly 1,700 homes in the Upper Mission.

