Residents north-east of Enderby cut off after bird contacts wires

A power outage has hit most of Grindrod.

Approximately 720 customers have been without power since 11 a.m.

BC Hydro reports that a crew is on site and power should be restored soon.

The outage is believed to have been caused by a bird contacting the wires.

