Crews are heading to the site of a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon Thursday, June 25, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

UPDATE: Power back on in Vernon and Lake Country

BC Hydro crews are currently on site at another outage in Vernon

Update: 10:45 a.m.

BC Hydro crews have resolved the issue that left roughly 1,800 customers without power in Vernon and Lake Country this morning. The cause of the incident was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, crews are on-site in Vernon for another outage affecting 447 customers south of Highway 97 and West of Kidston Road. This is due to planned work being done on BC Hydro equipment. The outage is expected to last until 5 p.m. today.

…………

BC Hydro maintenance crews are responding to a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon.

The outage affects residents from downtown Vernon to Lake Country along Westside Road, south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road, according to BC Hydro.

Power has been out since 8 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

READ MORE: Lost Okanagan camper found safe after three-day search

READ MORE: Driver in hospital after crashing vehicle into Vernon home

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

power outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Watchdog says flight refund rules may need reworking to address possible ‘gaps’
Next story
Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

Just Posted

Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Okanagan farmer said some orchards are losing up to 70 per cent of crops

Vernon has a long history of flooding

Museum photo from 1948 shows Swan Lake flood

Lake Country high school valedictorian sends grads off with wise words

Hello fellow graduates, respected staff of George Elliot Secondary, friends, family, and… Continue reading

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Lavington writer uses free time during pandemic to complete first novel

M.F. McDowell’s book, Open City, Closed Set, is a Hollywood thriller set during WWII

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Yukon to reopen travel from B.C., N.W.T. and Nunavut on Canada Day

Travellers from B.C. and the other territories will not have to self-isolate if they visit

Bald eagle drowns despite rescue efforts near Campbell River

‘It’s a sad story,’ said resident who found the older female eagle struggling in the water

Rough wellness check upsetting: Kelowna mayor

Mayor Colin Basran said the video is hard to watch

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans for Phase Three of reopening

Board chair urges visitors to respect provincial directives to slow spread of COVID-19

Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Members of bands from the Secwépemc Nation excel

Most Read