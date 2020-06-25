UPDATE: Power back on in Vernon and Lake Country

BC Hydro crews are currently on site at another outage in Vernon

Crews are heading to the site of a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon Thursday, June 25, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

Update: 10:45 a.m.

BC Hydro crews have resolved the issue that left roughly 1,800 customers without power in Vernon and Lake Country this morning. The cause of the incident was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, crews are on-site in Vernon for another outage affecting 447 customers south of Highway 97 and West of Kidston Road. This is due to planned work being done on BC Hydro equipment. The outage is expected to last until 5 p.m. today.

BC Hydro maintenance crews are responding to a power outage affecting 1,808 customers in Vernon.

The outage affects residents from downtown Vernon to Lake Country along Westside Road, south of Old Stamp Mill Road and north of Hebbert Road, according to BC Hydro.

Power has been out since 8 a.m. Thursday, June 24, and crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

A crew is heading to an outage impacting 1,808 customers in #VernonBC. They expect to arrive by 9:35 a.m. and will share updates here: https://t.co/jhrZXxAeNt pic.twitter.com/mikCySTvn5 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 25, 2020

