Power out for more than 1,000 residents in Falkland area

Power is out for more than 1,000 residents in the Falkland area Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows the power outage affects 859 customers north, south, east and west of Highway 97. Another 189 Westwold properties are without power. Over in Monte Lake and beyond, power is out for 285 customers.

The outage is due to a transmission circuit failure, according to BC Hydro.

Power went off at 10:15 a.m. Crews are currently on site to address the issue.

