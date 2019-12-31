Power out for hundreds in North Okanagan

Downed lines and car accidents turn lights off for BC Hydro customers

Several power outages are affecting BC Hydro customers in the North Okanagan.

Between Falkland and Armstrong, a motor vehicle accident has downed lines on Highway 97 affecting 157 customers.

Twenty-four customers are without power in the 0-200 block of Brookfield Road near Lumby.

More than 100 residents north of Staines Road in Cherryville are in the dark due to a downed wire.

A power outage is affecting around 65 customers north of Enderby Mabel Lake Road.

Less than five customers are without lights this morning in the 10900 block of Coldstream Creek Road. The utility is investigating the cause.

