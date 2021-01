Westside Road blocked due to a tree down just south of Vernon.

DriveBC reports the tree is on the road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove, two kilometres south of the city. The road was closed while crews addressed the sitution, it has since re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

“There is debris on the road. Downed hydro lines,” DriveBC said.

READ MORE: Power outage closes Vernon, Lumby schools

READ MORE: BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outagesStormWindstorm



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.