Power knocked out for over 2,400 customers in Rutland

Power seems to be restored in Rutland, but outages continue throughout the Okanagan,

The outage area in Rutland on Friday afternoon (Photo: ForticBC)

The heavy rain and winds have hit Kelowna.

FortisBC is reporting that power has been knocked out to 2,437 customers in the Rutland area just before 1 p.m.

Power had been previously knocked out throughout the North-Okanagan Shuswap and Thompson-Nicola areas earlier Friday morning with 35,000 outages in the area.

READ MORE: Massive windstorm knocks out power to 35,000 hydro customers in southern interior

The storm has also caused power outages in Surrey, Richmond and Coquitlam.

The Rutland outages have reportedly been restored.

