Power cut to Benvoulin area following early morning crash

A vehicle that collided with a power pole along Benvoulin Rd between K.L.O and Casorso Roads about 4:30 p.m. has more than 80 FortisBC customers in the dark.

FortisBC is on scene working to repair the damaged pole. Benvoulin is limited to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, however, if travelling down Benvoulin watch for crews and follow the instructions on the construction signage.

The estimated time of power being restored is 4:30 p.m

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna