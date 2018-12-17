Image: Facebook/Big White Ski Resort

Powder report: Rain in valley, snow on the ski hills

Get your ski gear ready as area mountains are ready for you to enjoy all the Interior winter has to offer this season.

The recent warm trend in the Southern Interior means rain in the valley bottom but fresh snow for the ski hills.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna is reporting 39 centimetres of fresh powder in the last seven days with an alpine snow base of 109 cm.

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort also saw 39 cm of fresh powder in the last week with an alpine base of 130 centimetres.

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed 30 cm in the last week with an alpine snow base of 110 cm.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is celebrating 22 cm of fresh powder in the last 24 hours with a base depth of 159 cm.

Apex Mountain Resort opened to the public last weekend. It saw 14 cm of fresh powder in the last week with an alpine snow base of 58 cm.

Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort is still waiting for those perfect conditions to open runs to the public. The South Okanagan hill saw 29 cm of fresh powder in the last seven days, now holding an alpine snow base of 60 cm.

