Powder alert at Big White

Ski resort east of Kelowna gets a nice dumping of fresh powder in the past 24 hours

Big White is celebrating a powder day today and skiers and boarders are able to take advantage of half-off lift tickets still.

The resort received 23 centimetres of new snow over the past 24 hours, bringing the alpine base to an even 100 cm.

There are still three lifts and 18 runs open as Big White waits for more white stuff to continue to expand its opening.

The beginner areas and tube park in Happy Valley are closed at the moment while this Friday we will be kicking off the winter festivities with a bonfire, fireworks, and Big White’s first ever drive-in movie cinema.

This weekend will also feature the annual Big White light up. The annual event is always a favourite, and has continued to grow bigger and better every year. The festivities will be starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

