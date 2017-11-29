Powder alert at Big White

Ski resort east of Kelowna gets a nice dumping of fresh powder in the past 24 hours

Big White is celebrating a powder day today and skiers and boarders are able to take advantage of half-off lift tickets still.

The resort received 23 centimetres of new snow over the past 24 hours, bringing the alpine base to an even 100 cm.

There are still three lifts and 18 runs open as Big White waits for more white stuff to continue to expand its opening.

The beginner areas and tube park in Happy Valley are closed at the moment while this Friday we will be kicking off the winter festivities with a bonfire, fireworks, and Big White’s first ever drive-in movie cinema.

This weekend will also feature the annual Big White light up. The annual event is always a favourite, and has continued to grow bigger and better every year. The festivities will be starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Average B.C. commute is 26 minutes: census
Next story
Kamloops RCMP celebrates local heroes

Just Posted

Powder alert at Big White

Ski resort east of Kelowna gets a nice dumping of fresh powder in the past 24 hours

High proportion of Kelowna residents working from home

From Peachland to Lake Country, the proportion of residents who work from home is high

UPDATE: West Kelowna RCMP issue letter to pot dispensaries

The letter was issued today

BrainTrust lifeline for Kelowna single mom

Importance of Giving Tuesday hits home for Maureen Adams

Council to ask province for safety improvements at Three Valley Gap

Request follows resident’s close-call with falling debris in October

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

War criminal drinks poison in court and dies

A convicted Croatian war criminal has died after swallowing what he said was poison

Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Pensioners gets no assistance, threat of huge tax on salvage logging

Average B.C. commute is 26 minutes: census

British Columbians are putting a priority on affordable living costs over time spent on the road

Kamloops RCMP celebrates local heroes

Kamloops RCMP held their annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony to acknowledge contributions to keeping Kamloops safe.

B.C.’s mental health detention system violates charter rights: report

Community Legal Assistance Society calls for Mental Health Act overhaul

Trump retweets racially divisive videos about Muslims

President Trump retweets videos purporting to show violence by Muslims

B.C. Conservatives demand pot rules

The party is demanding the BC NDP government include education on the dangers of cannabis

N. Korea fires missile it says is ‘significantly more’ powerful

North Korea announced it launched its most powerful weapon yet early Wednesday

Most Read