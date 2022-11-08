Maiah Fujino (left) and her friends enjoy the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Pour one out for the cancelled 2023 Okanagan Beer Festival

The festival last took place in Kelowna in 2019

The taps at Kelowna’s annual Great Okanagan Beer Festival have run dry.

The event, which was scheduled for May 2023, has been cancelled. The decision comes after the organizers were forced to postpone the 2020,2021 and 2022 events, due to COVID restrictions.

The event, featured mainly in Waterfront Park, was last held in 2019.

The Festival organizers announced the decision to cancel the 2023 event on social media, citing “economic and societal” challenges.

“This decision was not easy for us, and many factors and options were heavily considered before coming to this conclusion,” said the organizers on Instagram.

Capital News has reached out to gobeerfest about the potential for a 2024 event.

