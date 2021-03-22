BX-Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey investigates a suspicious grass fire, which was sparked next to the BC Hydro substation early Monday, March 22, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

BX-Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey investigates a suspicious grass fire, which was sparked next to the BC Hydro substation early Monday, March 22, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Potentially explosive grass fire snuffed near Vernon substation

Camp fire deemed suspicious, fireworks found nearby

There would have been more than fireworks going off if crews hadn’t snuffed a suspicious fire early Monday morning.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to a grass fire, which was rapidly spreading due to wind, next to the BC Hydro substation on Pottery Road shortly before 2 a.m. March 22.

Flames 10-to-12 feet tall scorched the dry grass approximately 500 feet alongside the substation and an adjacent building, fueled by 15-kilometre/hour winds.

“We had some pretty serious potential,” fire chief Bill Wacey said. “We stopped it three feet short of a lot of pallet piles.”

Coldstream fire crews were called to assist in dousing the blaze, which is under investigation. The blaze was initially investigated in the early morning by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP as a camp fire.

No person was identified with the camp fire, but neighbours reported vehicles in the area.

“A couple suspicious cars were hanging around here around one in the morning and we ended up finding some fireworks alongside the road here which are part of the investigation along with some sparklers,” Wacey said.

RCMP were reportedly following up on a number of reports of fireworks being set off around the Vernon area Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Fireworks were also spotted near a dumpster fire Monday morning in the 4000 block of 32nd Street.

READ MORE: Vernon crews douse dumpster fire

Legally there are no fireworks allowed, and a special license is needed to set them off.

A neighbour on East Vernon Road saw the flames from his house and feared the worst.

“If it gets into the hydro station we’re really screwed. It basically starts its own inferno,” said the neighbour, who has long been concerned about the ongoing presence of youth and those littering in the area.

He also watched as the wind blew embers over neighbouring dry fields and hillsides.

This is the seventh grass fire BX-Swan Lake firefighters have attended in the last week or so. While this fire is deemed suspicious, the others have been due to those burning and allowing their fires to get away on them.

“We’re in pretty dry conditions right now,” warns Wacey. “Until we get some rains, we’re going to continue to be in very dry conditions.”

Damage was spared to the building adjacent to the fire, which is used by Venture Training for pallet rebuilds.

READ MORE: BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue battles second grassfire

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydrofirefightersFireworks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident
Next story
UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Council voted unanimously to donate $5,000 contingent on the success of the Elks’ Heritage Canada grant March 22, 2021. (Google Maps)
City to donate $5K to Vernon Elks

Vernon service club may now be reconsidered for Heritage Canada grant funding

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

BX-Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey investigates a suspicious grass fire, which was sparked next to the BC Hydro substation early Monday, March 22, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Potentially explosive grass fire snuffed near Vernon substation

Camp fire deemed suspicious, fireworks found nearby

Social distancing measures are in place at the Vernon Farmer’s Market, which has faced revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Artisans’ return to markets welcome news: Vernon chamber

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has been an advocate to get health order lifted

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: French Immersion expanding in Central Okanagan

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Naramata Centre Beach. (File)
Two South Okanagan communities among top searched Airbnb destinations in Canada

Canadians are looking for more ways to travel again ahead of the spring and summer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Most Read