Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at 8 Central Okanagan schools

With school COVID-19 exposures again being reported by the province, eight have been noted in Central Okanagan schools.
The province announced Tuesday that it would resume reporting “potential exposure events” in schools. The change was announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after parents had expressed concern over the lack of notification.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the following schools in the Central Okanagan have been listed as having been exposed in the last two weeks:
|School
|Exposure dates
|KLO Middle
|Sept. 15, 16, 17
|Springvalley Middle
|Sept. 20, 21, 22
|Chief Tomat Elementary
|Sept. 20, 21
|Casoro Elementary
|Sept. 20, 21, 22
|Glenrosa Elementary
|Sept. 20, 21
|École Glenmore Elementary
|Sept. 20, 21, 22
|Heritage Christian School
|Sept. 17, 20, 21
|Kelowna Christian School
|Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23
The change comes as cases have risen sharply in school-aged children. There were 658 new cases in children ages five to 11 last week – out of a total of10,412 since the pandemic began – and 261 in teens ages 12 to 17 – out of a total of 11,056 since the pandemic started.
Editor’s note: This story was updated with six additional potential school exposures at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 after Interior Health updated its school exposures website.
