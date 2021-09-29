Potential COVID-19 exposures reported at 8 Central Okanagan schools

The province began reporting school exposures again as of Sept. 28

With school COVID-19 exposures again being reported by the province, eight have been noted in Central Okanagan schools.

The province announced Tuesday that it would resume reporting “potential exposure events” in schools. The change was announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix after parents had expressed concern over the lack of notification.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the following schools in the Central Okanagan have been listed as having been exposed in the last two weeks:

School Exposure dates KLO Middle Sept. 15, 16, 17 Springvalley Middle Sept. 20, 21, 22 Chief Tomat Elementary Sept. 20, 21 Casoro Elementary Sept. 20, 21, 22 Glenrosa Elementary Sept. 20, 21 École Glenmore Elementary Sept. 20, 21, 22 Heritage Christian School Sept. 17, 20, 21 Kelowna Christian School Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23

The change comes as cases have risen sharply in school-aged children. There were 658 new cases in children ages five to 11 last week – out of a total of10,412 since the pandemic began – and 261 in teens ages 12 to 17 – out of a total of 11,056 since the pandemic started.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with six additional potential school exposures at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 after Interior Health updated its school exposures website.

