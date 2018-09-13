Pot shops could be legal in Lake Country by next week

Council will be considering adopting bylaws that will allow cannabis shops to operate

As pot shops may soon be legal in the District of Lake Country, staffers are getting inquiries about its approval every day, says the district’s community development manager.

Lake Country council will consider adopting a zoning amendment bylaw and business licencing bylaw during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting that will make recreational cannabis shops legal in the district.

If approved, cannabis dispensaries cannot be located within 400 metres of a school or daycare.

A previous version of the bylaw limited cannabis shops to a one-kilometre distance apart from each other, but council removed the buffer during a previous meeting, allowing shops to be located side-by-side. The bylaws allow pot shop operation at the Turtle Bay Crossing Complex and in the Town Centre.

READ MORE: Lake Country pot shops can be placed side by side

Compass Cannabis Clinic, a medical cannabis facility at the Turtle Bay complex will not be able to operate as a recreational cannabis facility in the district without a variance if the bylaws are approved, due to its proximity to a daycare, said community development manager Jamie McEwan.

With the buffer, an estimated three shops could be located in the district. With the buffer’s removal, there is no estimated number of how many can operate in the district, McEwan said.

“The opportunities are vast with no buffer between them,” he said.

Cannabis production will also be permitted within the A1, Agriculture 1 Zone, as long as it is approved in the Agricultural Land Reserve, and a development’s footprint is limited to 3,035 square meters and can’t be located within 400 m of any daycare or school, according to documents which will be presented to council next week.

If approved, Lake Country will be the first community to legalize the shops in the Central Okanagan.

Legalization at the federal level is set for Oct. 17.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
HVAC system filters choked by smoke
Next story
Few candidates for Summerland council roles

Just Posted

Pot shops could be legal in Lake Country by next week

Council will be considering adopting bylaws that will allow cannabis shops to operate

Kelowna mayor says he’ll run on his record in election despite criticism from challenger

Colin Basran reels off a long list of accomplishments to refute questions about his leadership

Gold Gala raises more than $1 million for JoeAnna’s House

This year’s event in Kelowna raised $1.3 million towards the project

Time running out for would-be civic election candidates

The deadline for filing nomination papers in 4 p.m. Friday

Central Okanagan residents reminded to be careful about what they put down the drain

Regional district produces video series about impact on Okanagan Lake

VIDEO: Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

Sporting action continues in Kimberley and Cranbrook

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

Few candidates for Summerland council roles

Two mayoral candidates, eight councillor candidates listed with one day remaining to file papers

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Spots up for grabs as Vancouver Canucks start training camp: coach

Vancouver finished last season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

Most Read