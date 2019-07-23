Pot shop to open doors Saturday in Lake Country

Starbuds will be one of B.C.’s largest private cannabis stores

Lake Country’s first pot shop, Starbuds, is set to open on July 27, 2019.

Marketing director Daniel Winer said at 1,900 square feet, this location is one of the largest in all of British Columbia.

“Opening day will have over 46 strains in addition to pre-rolls, oils, and capsules, as well as seeds for home growing,” Winer said. “We’re excited to share some of the great strains that are grown here in the Okanagan, in addition to those from British Columbia and beyond.”

The opening will close a long chapter for the shop. The Lake Country location first received its approval by the district in December 2018, but then the application was caught up in the pipelines awaiting the provincial go-ahead. Earlier this month, on July 11, Winer learned Starbuds had been approved by the province and preparations began to open the doors.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce announced the pot shop’s grand opening for Saturday on Oceola Road. The doors open at 9 a.m.

“Celine (Fitzgerald) and Gavin (Meehan) have poured their heart and soul into opening this shop,” Winer said. “We’re thrilled for them to finally be able to open the doors to serve the Lake Country community.”

“Neighbours have been visiting since December to ask when we were opening, so we can’t wait for everyone to come out and say hello.”

