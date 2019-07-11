Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Lake Country’s first pot shop has been given the provincial seal of approval and now it is getting ready to open its doors to the public.
The #cannabis Gods have heard us! #KELOWNA WE ARE LIVE! @StarbudsCanada opening in #LakeCountry July 2019. pic.twitter.com/E78Yz3ToP0
— Daniel Winer (@dwiner) July 11, 2019
The District of Lake Country first approved Starbuds in December 2018 and after a long wait, it could open its doors in as early as a few weeks.
The company’s director of marketing Daniel Winer said he learned the province approved the business licence on Wednesday.
“We’re pretty beside ourselves,” he said. “This is a happy Wednesday for Kelowna-area.”
Only the day before, Winer tweeted that it has been 259 days and Kelowna and Lake Country “still don’t have a store.”
Your weekly reminder that it's been 259 days, and #Kelowna and #LakeCountry still don't have a store, despite being the 3rd largest city and 35+ others being approved. @StephenFuhr making that #Liberal seat count.
— Daniel Winer (@dwiner) July 9, 2019
“Having the access is such a hugely important thing,” he said.
Starbuds has a few to-dos before they can open its doors to the public, including staff training, product ordering and receiving a final inspection.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” Winer said. “It’s one thing to open cannabis stores, but to open one in the Okanagan is super exciting for us.”
A grand-opening event will be planned to celebrate the newest retail cannabis store.
Spiritleaf, the first licensed pot shop in the Okanagan, opened its doors in Vernon on Canada Day.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.