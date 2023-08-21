Possible sweet relief as rain falls in Okanagan

There will come soft rains was the forecast from Environment Canada for the Central Okanagan on Monday, bringing the possibility of some aid to firefighters battling blazes in the area.

Rain started to fall about 6:30 Monday, in Vernon, Lake Country, West Kelowna and some parts of Kelowna.

A 40 per cent of showers was forecast for Monday evening, however, there is also a risk of thunderstorms over the region’s ridges. Glenrosa residents inside the evacuation alert area of the McDougall Creek fire reported seeing lightning and hearing thunder.

Lightning has also been reported in the Fintry area off Westside Road.

For Tuesday, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. However, Environment Canada is warning of a risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Wind will pick up in the early afternoon gusting to 20 km/hr.

Still very Smokey in East Kelowna but some drops of rain ☔️ in the last 30 minutes, our first rain in a month #kelownafires #kelowna pic.twitter.com/z78mw8WfZL — Andrew (@akinsella8) August 22, 2023

