Woman heard screaming for help before vehicle rollover in Kelowna

Police were in search of a red car before it rolled over into a ditch on Springfield Road, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Const. James Ward, officers were looking for the vehicle after reports a woman was seen downtown Kelowna yelling for help out the window. However, officers were not pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

“Just by fluke they happened to be going eastbound and I was going westbound (on Springfield). I didn’t see them but all of a sudden people started yelling and honking at me,” explained Const. Ward. “I did a u-turn and came over and the vehicle was in the ditch.”

A man driving a red car tried to flee the scene following the crash but was apprehended by police.

The car is reportedly owned by the woman who was a passenger at the time of the incident.

“People called 911 to say there was a lady screaming for help in a red car in downtown Kelowna,” said Const. Ward. “We didn’t know the license plate but we knew it was an early model Chevy Cavalier.”

According to Ward, the car came within a “matter of inches” from a woman and a baby in a stroller waiting at the bus stop.

The woman who was in the vehicle is being treated as a victim, according to police. She is being looked over by BC Ambulance.

The man who was arrested was allegedly overheard yelling ‘I love you’, from the RCMP cruiser.

