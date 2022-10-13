Possible Kelowna thieves linked to stolen camping gear in Lumby

Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of camping and kayaking gear

Police are looking to track down this ocean touring kayak which was stolen from the Greenbush Lake Rec Site in Monashee Provincial Park Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police are investigating the theft of several thousands of dollars worth of camping and kayaking gear from a recreation site north of Lumby.

The theft reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Greenbrush Lake Rec Site in Monashee Provincial Park.

Among the stolen items was a tent, firepit, clothing and and ocean touring kayak.

Witnesses reported seeing a large black diesel truck in the area at the time, which the RCMP says may be involved in the theft. The vehicle was described as having a rooftop tent and a light bar across the windshield. The truck’s occupants, who were fishing in the area, had a Chihuahua dog with them and are believed to be from the Kelowna or West Kelowna area.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle or theft is asked to contact Cpl. Spencer Hornoi at the Lumby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 547-2151.

Brendan Shykora

RCMPtheft