A portion of the highway was briefly closed Monday.

A portion of Highway 97 was closed Monday morning in what some believe to have been a police incident.

Between Highway 33 and Leathhead Road, Highway 97 was blocked off by police. It was open by 6: 30 a.m.

Some reports have indicated that RCMP were there and had guns drawn.

A call to Mounties has been made. This will be updated as more information is made available.

