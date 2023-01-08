Population growth forces refinancing of RCMP in Lake Country

The District of Lake Country is constantly growing in population size and now with more than 15,000 residents the municipality has to look at increasing policing services.

The district is currently under a Municipal Police Unit Agreement with the province and Lake Country only pays 70 per cent of the RCMP cost-base as per B.C.’s Police Act.

Municipalities with a population over 15,000, however, are required to pay 90 per cent of base cost and 100 per cent of policing services, like detachment buildings and support staff.

At Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) regular council meeting, it was shared with council that the impact of a quick jump from 70 to 90 per cent of cost sharing and authorizing an additional full-time RCMP officer for a total of 19 would be more than $1 million.

The 2023 policing costs are estimated at $3.79 million versus the $2.52 million in 2022.

Additionally, the existing RCMP detachment in Lake Country isn’t adequate for current staffing or additional services. It will need replacing in the next five to 10 years.

