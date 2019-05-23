Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

It’s been a long two years for loves of Hardy Falls Regional Park, but the wait is over.

The park has been reopened, after the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) repaired the damage to the park after record flooding in 2017 that destroyed bridges, walkways and more in the park.

“We appreciate the patience that everyone has shown in the time it’s taken to get Hardy Falls open again,” said Regional board chair Gail Given.

“We certainly thank the province for its cooperation and Disaster Assistance Program funding to help us restore the park for visitors.”

RDCO developed recovery and repair plans and received over $48,000 from the the Disaster Assistance Program. The overall repairs cost $175,000 and included two new bridges, removal of hazard trees and vegetation and resurfacing the trails to the viewing platforms looking over the falls.

The popular park along Deep Creek in the south end of Peachland had approximately 34,000 visitors in 2016 before the damage from the floods, an average of 90 people a day.

