Popular park in South Okanagan floods

Lion’s Park in Oliver has flooded including the playground and dog park.

According to the town’s public works manager Sean Kennedy, the river is higher than normal and groundwater has created a pond in the park.

“This happens every few years,” said Kennedy.

The flooding has extended into the popular off-leash dog park. Lion’s Park can be seen from Highway 97 and runs beside the Okanagan River.

Penticton dam manager Shaun Reimer did say that he was expecting some flooding in fields in Oliver and Osoyoos after sending lake water south last week.

Okanagan Lake reached over full pool last week and to compensate and prevent flooding, outflow was sent south.

There are other areas in Oliver experiencing minor flooding, said Kennedy.

There are about six inches of water pooling in the old RV park near the Coast Hotel.

Repeated pooling of water southeast of the CP Station Tourist Information Centre has killed five or six maple trees there.

“The roots are dying and we will have to remove those trees,” he said.

High waters at Okanagan River in Oliver under the Fairview Road bridge. (Oliver Fire Department)

Sand and sandbags are available at the Oliver Fire Department back parking lot, for those that may be experiencing any flooding.

Overland flooding south of Oliver prompted a response from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s emergency team on June 16.

The regional district is currently monitoring the situation near Road 22.

The City of Penticton Emergency Operations Centre continues to monitor water levels in Okanagan Lake.

Lake levels continue to rise, but levels remain well below 2017’s flood levels and are still below 2020.

Weather is expected to heat up starting this weekend which could mean snowpack melting.

