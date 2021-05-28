Pope Francis talks with Lidia Maksymowicz, a Holocaust survivor, who was prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis talks with Lidia Maksymowicz, a Holocaust survivor, who was prisoner in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor’s tattoo

Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3

Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience.

Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it on Wednesday.

Maksymowicz told Vatican News that she didn’t exchange words with the pope.

“We understood each other with a glance,” she said.

Maksymowicz has participated in events sponsored by Sant’Egidio aimed at educating youth about the Holocaust. She spent three years in the children’s area of the camp, and was subjected to experiments by Josef Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death.” When the camp was freed, she was taken in by a Polish family.

The pope has paid tribute to Holocaust survivors in the past, including a 2014 visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Israel and a visit in February to the Rome apartment of a survivor, 88-year-old Hungarian-born writer and poet Edith Bruck.

The Vatican said that during the hour-long visit, Francis told her: “I came to thank you for your witness and to pay homage to the people martyred by the craziness of Nazi populism.”

“And with sincerity I repeat the words I pronounced from my heart at Yad Vashem, and that I repeat in front of every person who, like you, suffered so much because of this: ‘Forgive, Lord, in the name of humanity,’” the pontiff told Bruck, according to the Vatican’s account of the private meeting.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Pope Francis

Previous story
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

Just Posted

The use of dust blowers is discouraged among City of Vernon staff due to high particulate matter in the spring. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Dusty Vernon streets sweep in fewer advisories in 2021

Despite only 6.6 millimetres of rain, dust advisories on the decline

Southbound detour from 34th Street to Highway 97 (32nd Street) via 16th Avenue. (City of Vernon)
Water main break temporarily closes Vernon’s Mission Road

Portion of road between 15th Avenue and Allen Brooks Way affected

Outdoor recreation areas and washrooms in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) area now reopened.
ParticipACTION: Vernon treats youth to Toonie sports

Youngsters can try their hand at a new sport like squash, racquetball, tennis, pickleball

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Vernon roads

City looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

BGC Okanagan is shedding its old brand with the goal of reflecting their values of inclusivity and positivity. (BGC Okanagan/Facebook)
Boys and Girls Clubs Okanagan re-brands to be more inclusive

The club has removed gender from its name

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm council is letting the provincial government know it is firmly against groundwater extraction for commercial bulk or bottled water sales. (File photos)
Salmon Arm council stands firm against using groundwater for bulk or bottled sale

Mayor and councillors to tell premier, provincial ministries to consider local government wishes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support families of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Most Read