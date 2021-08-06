Farmer Bob at the Farmers Market in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Pop-up vaccine clinic at Kelowna Farmers’ Market

The clinic will take place this Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

A pop-up vaccine clinic will be held at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market this Saturday, Aug. 7.

The clinic will be for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People will be able to walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will take place at the same time as the market is ongoing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

