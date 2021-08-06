Pop-up vaccine clinic at Kelowna Farmers’ Market

The clinic will take place this Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.

Farmer Bob at the Farmers Market in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

A pop-up vaccine clinic will be held at the Kelowna Farmers’ Market this Saturday, Aug. 7.

The clinic will be for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago.

People will be able to walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will take place at the same time as the market is ongoing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by dropping into an immunization clinic or making an appointment.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 402 new COVID cases as active infections top 2,000

READ MORE: Central Okanagan represents 36 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19