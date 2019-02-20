Swim clubs want eight-lane option included in pool plans. (File photo)

Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Salmon Arm mayor assures options for city rec centre only preliminary

Choosing an option was a no-brainer for the Salmon Arm Sockeyes.

An open house was held at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Feb. 10, where residents were given a look at two possible options for an upgraded municipal recreation facility.

Option A, at a cost of $35.7 milion, would include renovating and expanding the pool – but would also mean closing it for a year. This option would also include a new multi-purpose gym while converting the existing one into a performing arts space, as well as a new fitness centre. Option B, at $47 million, would include a new pool and fitness centre – but would not close the pool.

“As a swim club, you don’t want the pool to close for a year,” says Sockeyes president Darcy Calkins. “It’s hard to recover when people walk away.” She noted Penticton has spent three or four years rebuilding its swimming base after its pool was closed.

Read more: Salmon Arm gets look at new rec centre options

Both Calkins and Barry Healey, Shuswap Selkirks coach, expressed disappointment with both options.

“It’s not a bad starting point but I think both of the swim clubs were shocked there was not an eight-lane option,” she said. Last summer, the Sockeyes, a summer club, had 85 swimmers who would swim five times a week from May to August.

With six lanes, “36 to 48 kids in the pool at one time is all you can handle.”

Healey says building only six lanes “puts a nail in the coffin of sport tourism for the town.”

Read more: 2013 – Plan recommends swimming pool upgrade

He said he’s frustrated because several groups, not just the swim clubs, have been advocating for years for a pool that could accommodate growth and bring revenue to town. He notes that hosting a youth games, provincial championships or seniors games could be huge for the area, and he sees the potential for a special olympics swim program, more school involvement, synchronized swimming, scuba diving and more.

He estimates the two youth swim clubs, combined with the masters club, invest $100,000 each year in the pool. Usually a facility would want to hang on to its major stakeholders, he says. If the clubs can’t host meets or events which bring in major income for them, he can see them eventually dissolving.

Mayor Alan Harrison, meanwhile, says the process is in its very early stages.

“Financially speaking, we’re building a new pool or retrofit in 2027… We threw out these two options as initial. They’re not set in stone in any way. Nor are the specifications for the pool,” he said. “We’re at a brainstorming session right now.”

Once the city has compiled a package that the community wants, he expects borrowing the money would go to referendum in 2024.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake
Next story
Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony a dream come true

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Man wanted for sex trafficking, confinement may be heading to B.C.

Kevin Myrthil, 26, is also accused of assault on a 19-year-old woman at an Edmonton hotel

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Most Read