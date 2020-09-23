On Monday (Sept. 21), B.C. Premier John Horgan terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called an election for Oct. 24. (File photo)

POLL: Do you support John Horgan’s call for an election in B.C.?

The election takes place on Oct. 24

With a newly-announced B.C. provincial election just over a month away, we want to know your thoughts.

In case you missed it, on Monday (Sept. 21), BC NDP Leader John Horgan terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party and called an election for Oct. 24. At the time, he admitted he struggled with whether it’s the right time for a campaign because of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

Tuesday (Sept. 22) served as the first full day of B.C.’s election campaign, and within a day of the election being called, more than 20,000 mail-in voting packages were requested.

According to Elections BC, the agency can process up to 200,000 mail-in ballots in time for the final count. which is due to begin on Nov. 6.

In 2017, 61.2 per cent, or nearly two million people, voted in the provincial election. Of those people, about 6,500 people mailed in their ballots.

READ MORE: First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

Take our poll below and tell us what you think:


Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

BC Votes 2020

