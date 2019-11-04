Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

  • Nov. 4, 2019 2:48 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending criminal charges against three Kamloops RCMP officers.

The Independent Investigations Office announced on Monday that it has forwarded a report to Crown prosecutors recommending assault charges for one Mountie and criminal driving charges relating to the alleged conduct of three officers.

The investigation stems from an early-morning Dec. 8, 2018, collision between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The truck’s driver was injured during the arrest. It will be up to Crown prosecutors to decide whether any charges will be laid.

READ MORE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales
Next story
Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

Just Posted

Comedy fundraiser to help Okanagan Observatory

The show will be hosted by Kelowna comedian Jordan Strauss

RCMP to deploy new technology to help it crack down on speeders

The “black cat radar” unit will help track, detect and analyze where drivers are speeding in Kelowna

Field of Crosses commemorates Kelowna’s fallen veterans

Over 240 Kelowna area veterans are commemorated in the memorial

Indigenous Tourism Conference coming to Kelowna

The 8th annual event will be occurring Nov. 12-14 at the Delta Grand in Kelowna

The 31st annual Great Okanagan Book Sale begins on November 7th

The funds from the sale will be donated to the Okangan Regional Library

UPDATE: Party planned for Okanagan’s Shanda Hill

Vernon’s Shanda Hill completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races in a row

New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

Colourful downtown additions added

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

COLUMN: Community comes together on Halloween

A new column by Kelowna resident Elizabeth Skelton

No injuries or arrests in North Okanagan shooting

RCMP report three days later as investigation continues

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Most Read